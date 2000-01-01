home hero

ROYAL CANIN FOUNDATION

Supporting The Role of Pets in Human Health

THE ROYAL CANIN FOUNDATION SUPPORTS PROJECTS THAT HIGHLIGHT THE POSITIVE ROLE OF PETS IN HUMAN HEALTH AND WELFARE.

WE BUILD A BETTER WORLD WITH THE HELP OF CATS AND DOGS

The vocation of the Royal Canin Foundation is to support the role of pets in human health and welfare. The Foundation aims to build human and social capital. It also aims at amplifying existing projects and bring a common direction to the many initiatives carried out today.

Our Projects

Governed independently, the Foundation aims to build human and social capital, which represents investments in knowledge, talent, diversity and relationships with stakeholders. This team work helps to support projects where a pets’ role benefits human health.

2023

Therapy dogs to help children with neuro–cognitive damage in Madrid, Spain

The program started on November 2020...

2023

A Special Animal-Assisted Therapy Program

Support children and young people facing mental and physical health challenges, through therapeutic interaction with therapy dogs from the SGS shelter.

2023

The needs of search and rescue teams in the aftermath of earthquakes in Turkey

AKUT Search & Rescue Association at the forefront...

2023

Search and rescue dogs for disaster situations with ACECC

ACECC's main goal is to serve the community by training search and rescue dogs, especially to rescue potential survivors in the event of a disaster. ACECC trains dogs and provide...

2023

Cats interaction to improve hospitalized children’s quality of life

Frida’s Friends Onlus, an association in Italy, is convinced that the bond between people and pets is strong and can bring lots of benefits. The project supported by the Royal...

2023

Dog Assisted Therapy Centers in Ukraine

The project’s objective is to open five DAT Centers in different cities of Ukraine for people who have been affected by the war...

2023

Assistance dogs are both life-changing and life-saving!

Exceptional dogs for exceptional people! The association Partner-Hunde Österreich provides assistance dogs to people with special needs (e.g., service dogs for physical...

2022

Training of search dogs for rescuing people in the rubble

The project ’s objective was to help increase the capabilities of search and rescue dogs of State Emergency Service of Ukraine which was critical to save more lives during the war...

2022

Legal Assistance Dogs

This project aims to deploy and establish in courts in France legal assistance dogs specifically dedicated to support vulnerable beneficiaries (mostly children and women) during...

2022

Improving The Lives Of Families With ASD Children

Dog Point is an association specialized in training, matching and following up assistance dogs for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)...

2022

BREC-K9 Brigade And Rescue Dogs Mexico

BREC-K9 is a voluntary group of firefighters, paramedics and dogs trained to attend national and international disasters with a specialization in rescuing in collapsed structures...

2022

Congohound Project

The Congohound dog squadron is involved in resolving various crimes, but also regularly patrols and helps secure people & transport in the Virunga National Park in Congo...

2021

Disease Detection By Dogs: A Knowledge Base For Everyone

The Institut Curie in France is aiming with the KDOG programme to develop a clear and effective methodology for cancer detection by dogs through 5 research programs, while ensuring...

2021

Covid-19 Medical Detection Dogs Project

What if detecting asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 was as simple as taking a dog for a walk? Medical Detection Dogs could be deployed to any public space, providing rapid...

2021

Autism Support Dogs Project

Po To Jestem encourages children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder and mental disability to work with specially trained dogs and acquire basic universal non-verbal...

